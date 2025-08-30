It’s funny how a venue can go from being off your radar to a flashing beacon that makes it hard to think of anywhere else.

But that’s the power of a new boss with £350,000 to spend.

The Peacock at Owler Bar is back on the Peak pub radar. | nw

The Peacock at Owler Bar was previously a blank on the map, as far as I was concerned, after a few unsatisfactory experiences over the years.

This is despite its commanding position on a hill overlooking Sheffield and the Peak District and me driving past fairly often.

Delicious roasted tahini aubergine, lentils and broccoli dish. | nw

The place unfortunately has little in the way of outdoor space and was gloomy inside - not great on a sunny summer’s day.

Now, though, it has extravagant hanging baskets, colourful chairs on the terrace and a fortune has been lavished on interior design.

Pork and smoked paprika scotch egg, rocket salad and herb mayo starter. | nw

Nabbing the last place in the car park and every table being full on a Wednesday evening was a sign that perhaps we were on to something special.

The Peacock was opened by Longbow Venues in December. The firm is making waves with refurbishments of The Maynard in Grindleford, George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms and another Peacock, at Rowsley. A sixth venue, a swanky new bar in Bakewell, is coming soon.

Stone mullions, interesting ornaments and a Guinness Zero at The Peacock at Owler Bar. | nw

But what of the food?

To start I had pistachio and dukkah spiced courgette skewers, whipped flavoured tofu and curry oil. Small but mighty, it set four flavours off in my mouth to great effect.

My wife had the pork and smoked paprika scotch egg, rocket salad and herb mayo which was also a winning combination.

Chicken supreme, new potato and onion ballotine, salad and roasted pepper and tomato sauce at The Peacock at Owler Bar. | nw

For mains I had the roasted tahini aubergine, lentils tenderstem broccoli and crispy shallots.

After failing to cook a decent aubergine a few times, this is a bellwether vegetable for me and the chef did well with tender flesh and a bit of bite to the skin.

It also contrasted nicely with the broccoli and the whole dish showed an imagination vegetarians seldom see. My only complaint perhaps was that although tasty, by the end I wished the flavour was bolder.

The chicken supreme, new potato and onion ballotine, salad and roasted pepper and tomato sauce received a lukewarm response from my wife. The ballotin - a square of mashed and whole new potatoes - was a mishmash and the sauce reminiscent of ‘pasta sauce’. The overall effect was of a dish that failed to equal the sum of its exciting sounding parts.

Extravagant hanging baskets bring colour to The Peacock at Owler Bar. | nw

I followed up with a spiced mango and pistachio tiramisu, which had plenty of cream - my wife said too much - and no detectable booze. That seems to be the norm now, although I for one miss the burn of liquor. I still loved it though.

The dark chocolate mousse, vegan honeycomb, cherry compote and fresh physalis was delicious, the cherries in particular setting off a sweet bomb which the chocolate was happy to support.

This dish did produce the quote of the night though: “That was horrible, I wish I hadn’t eaten it,” about the physalis which was very bitter. Its other name, cape gooseberry, perhaps explains why.

Pistachio and dukkah spiced courgette skewers, whipped flavoured tofu and curry oil | nw

The service was very good. Our dynamic waiter had time for a brief chat despite clocking up, he said, 15,000 non-stop steps.

We ate three courses from the Summer Set menu, which, our receipt informed us, saved £24.35 off the full price of each item on the menu. The deal comes to an end soon but will be replaced with a similar offer for autumn.

We were pleased with our zero alcohol drinks - Guiness Zero and Tanquerary gin - a sign of an up to date business. In total, with drinks, we paid £74.

In summary, this Peacock’s tail feathers are up and - when it comes to heritage Peak pub-restaurants a short drive from Sheffield - it is very hard to see past them.