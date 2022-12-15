Inspectors from the culinary bible Michelin Guide have revealed a number of new additions to their recommended list this month.

Unfortunately, there are no new additions from Sheffield. However, a number of city eateries have previously won praise from inspectors and are currently listed on the website as places worth a visit. We certainly think all of these places are worth a trip out, and here’s what inspectors had to say about them.

Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set four and six course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table.

Delicious food at Rafters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brocco Kitchen, Brocco Bank, Sheffield

A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ set within a stylish hotel. Come throughout the day for breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea – or on a Sunday for a roast. At dinner, the well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jöro, Krynkl, 294 Shalesmoor

A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke French at Jöro

Old Vicarage, Ridgeway Moor (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

Advertisement Hide Ad