Sheffield restaurants loved by celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Rate My Takeaway YouTuber Danny Malin and Dan Walker
Sheffield has a thriving food and drink scene loved by locals and people from further afield.
Our restaurants, cafes and bars have even been enjoy by celebrities and well-known internet personalities over the years. Here’s a selection of occasions familiar faces to many have been spotted out and about dining in
Sheffield including Sylvester Stallone, Rate My Takeaway YouTuber Danny Malin and former BBC presenter Dan Walker. A lot of famous people have eaten in the Steel City. Hollywood ‘A' lister Sylvester Stallone popped in for a meal after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours! Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway channel, with almost 550,000 subscribers, and paid a visit to the venue. He praised the breakfast for its ‘quality ingredients’ and ‘lovely flavours’, adding that it ‘tastes amazing’. Danny Malin also visited this place and enjoyed the ‘half and half’ clapping dog, teriyaki beef, rice and Korean barbecue sauce, and bao buns, describing the food as 'amazing.' Maggie Smith, Kenneth Branagh, Steve Coogan and Dennis Waterman are just a few of the famous actors to have dined at the restaurant, where the menus say it was the first pizzeria in South Yorkshire. Members of Arctic Monkeys and former BBC presenter Dan Walker have enjoyed the delights of this restaurant on many occasions. Danny Malin also visited Sheffield favourite Beres describing it as 'absolutely amazing', adding: "It's got beautiful sliced pork cooked nice and tender, stuffing then you get the sweetness of apple sauce and then the crackling for a bit of crunch." Travel writer and YouTuiber Ariel Viera visited and caused a bit of a stir by referring to city folk as ‘Sheffieldians’.