The city is rapidly building its reputation as a foodie hotspot, full of gastronomic delights waiting to be savoured.

It has many excellent established restaurants, from fine dining institutions like Joro and Rafters, which are pushing the culinary envelope, to Ecclesall Road institutions Nonnas, Ashoka and Uncle Sams.

But there are numerous new kids on the block too, bringing fresh flavours to the table, and we’re not just talking about the fantastic food halls such as Cambridge Street Collective, Kommune and Cutlery Works which have opened in recent years.

Below is our pick of 14 of the best restaurants which have opened in Sheffield since 2020, based on customer reviews and The Star’s own visits.

They serve everything from the best of modern British cooking to authentic Turkish, Italian and Japanese cuisine.

They include some hidden gems, including one very highly-rated restaurant within a shop at Meadowhall and another in a beautiful former school building nestled in the picturesque Sheffield countryside.

Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill opened at a former Morrisons supermarket on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, in 2022. It was described at the time as the biggest Turkish restaurant in South Yorkshire. It has proved a big hit, with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars, based on more than 1,000 Google reviews. One customer called it an 'absolutely incredible' place, serving 'outstanding' food. The most popular dishes include the meze, lamb chops and the mixed grill.

Antler Antler is a small family-run Mediterranean and Persian restaurant on Middlewood Road, close to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium. It has built up an excellent reputation for its charcoal grilled kebabs, saffron-infused rice and Mediterranean small plates. Antler boasts an average rating of 4.9/5 stars, based on more than 400 Google reviews. One diner wrote: "By far, this is the best restaurant I have experienced in the entire United Kingdom. The atmosphere is fantastic, and the hospitality is exceptional. Most importantly, the food is absolutely exquisite - delicious, delicate, and prepared to perfection. Every dish feels like a heavenly creation. I'm truly delighted to have discovered this gem of a restaurant!"

Paesani Paesani is a popular deli and pizzeria which opened on Crookes in July 2021. It has won numerous fans since, with some diners claiming it makes the UK's best pizzas. It has an average score of 4.8/5 stars, based on more than 400 reviews. One customer said it serves 'the BEST pizza in Sheffield hands down'.