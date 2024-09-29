But it is also a city that has a rich and growing food and drink scene, with new restaurants, cafes and bars seemingly opening each week.

Many restaurateurs and chefs have done an incredible job tapping into Sheffield’s role in the industrial revolution, whether by locating themselves in former steelworks, using industrial-themed decor, or simply breathing new life into areas that would otherwise have rusted away.

And there are many other venues in Sheffield that also surprise you as you enter its doors, whether with its unusual or unexpected interiors, its unique dining experience, or its surprising location.

From eating spaces in former public toilets, to restaurants where your waiter is a robot, Sheffield has it all.

Take a look at our gallery and tell us your favourite quirky places to eat in Sheffield.

Builder's Brew Cafe Builder's Brew Cafe, on East Parade, beside Sheffield Cathedral, may look like an ordinary cafe with cakes, sandwiches and pastries. But here, many customers stay for hours of fun. Builder's Brew offers hundreds of Lego sets for customers to build with while enjoying a bite to eat or drink. You can book a table via their website.

The Steel Cauldron This wizard-themed cafe on Spooner Road in Broomhill describes itself as the 'most magical tearoom in the world'. Here you will feel like you have walked into the set of Harry Potter with its quirky decor, wizarding workshops and owl displays. It's menu includes sandwiches, pancakes, salads, loaded nachos, and more.

Turnip & Thyme What makes this restaurant unique is that it is one of the narrowest in the city. Turnip & Thyme, on Ecclesall Road, is a family-run bistro serving British favourites and comfort food classics. Its small size guarantees a cosy meal out, with top-notch meals.