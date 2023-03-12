Going out for a meal should feel like a treat; it should be an opportunity to enjoy an extra special meal which offers ingredients and flavours above what you can cook in your own kitchen – and this is certainly what you get at The Oak House.

The Chapeltown-based coffee shop and restaurant is housed in a historic building, on Station Road, and let me begin by saying that the food served here will go down in history as being some of the most delicious on offer in the city.

I visited the restaurant on a Friday evening with my partner, Tom. We were shown to a table in the cosy restaurant and quickly made our choices. I had the the seasonal soup of the day, which was butternut squash and roasted pepper, (£6.95) followed by the Mediterranean veg wellington (£18.50) and Tom had the duck and orange pate (£7.95) followed by the pan seared venison (£22).

Our starters arrived promptly, each served with lovely soft white bread. The soup was hot and soothing, the fabulous start to a meal on a cool evening. It was obvious on first bite – or is that first sip? – that the soup had been freshly prepared. The sweet nutty taste of the butternut squash perfectly complimented the sharper pepper and the balance between the two was just right. Tom, meanwhile, enjoyed his pate, which came served with onion chutney. This classic dish, which was smooth and melt-in-the-mouth. was the ideal precursor for the meaty main that was to follow.

Oak House.

The mains were actually the showstopper dishes for us both. They awakened all the senses, as soon as my plate was placed in front of me I could smell the fresh herbs which were coming from the pastry and said “oh wow”. The dish also looked incredible; wonderfully golden pastry, crispy roasted potatoes, a colourful selection of seasonal vegetables and a small dish of rich green pesto on the side. I couldn’t wait to eat it, and it definitely tasted as good as it looked, better even. Every element of the dish was faultless, a gorgeous burst of tangy and sweet flavours, and a delight in both taste and texture.

Tom said his venison was absolutely beautiful and cooked to perfection. He'd never had it before, but being as we were in a restaurant and he could leave a skilled professional to the cooking he decided to give it a go – and compliments to the chef must be given. I could see his eyes light up with every mouthful he ate and the entire meal was soon devoured.