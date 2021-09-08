Sakushi, on Campo Lane, took the top prize at the British Takeaway Awards, the winners of which were announced at a ceremony on Monday night.

Responding to the honour, the restaurant said: “Sakushi isn't just the best in Yorkshire! We are the best in the UK! Thank you so much to everyone and it is our pleasure to serve you the best Japanese in the country!”

British Takeaway Awards, which is run in association with Just Eat and describes itself as the Oscars of the takeaway world, said Sakushi had been chosen ‘for delivering quality food and supporting the local community for 14 years’.

It is not the first award the Japanese restaurant has won.

In 2014, it was named the city’s best Asian restaurant by Eat Sheffield and the best Japanese takeaway nationally by hungryhouse.co.uk, while the following year it was crowned Yorkshire’s best takeaway at the British Takeaway Awards.