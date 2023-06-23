News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield restaurant named as one of the UK’s fast-growing restaurants on Instagram

A Sheffield restaurant has been named as one of the UK’s fast-growing restaurants on Instagram.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

Research from Barclaycard Payments discovered that 5Tara, near Park Hill, is gaining a growing following on the social media platform. The data also revealed Sheffielders are willing to spend £24 more at a restaurant if it looks good on social media.

5Tara, a traditional Punjabi restaurant focused on North Indian cuisine, was ranked as 7th in the country with an Instagram growth of 167 per cent.

Joia, an award-winning London restaurant led by two Michelin-starred Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, was top and has seen its Instagram following grow by more than 1,300 per cent in the last 12 months as a result of frequent quality content showcasing glossy food shots, trendy décor, behind the scenes videos and enviable views.

