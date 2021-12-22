Lavang on Fulwood Road in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Lavang restaurant, which opened in February 2017, offers a series of powerful plates and signature dishes based on its unique flavours and recipes from different parts of Asia.

The best-selling seasonal items remain on the menus for the customers to keep enjoying.

A spokesperson for Lavang says that the seasonal menus are great for trying new recipes and developing new ideas.

"We just mix it up, look for seasonal products and then re-do the menus accordingly and try to develop new ideas, cuisines and flavours.”

The only dish to remain on the menu from its opening in 2017 is the lamb Nawab. This is tender lamb cooked in a spicy naga sambal paste and is the chef’s speciality.

Dishes on the current menu include butter makhni, which is boneless spring chicken lightly spiced with fenugreek, roasted tomato and ghee, and lal maas, which is baked salmon in a rich sauce, cooked with Bengali spices, roasted shallots and saffron.

Each menu is carefully thought out and crafted by executive chef, Jay Krauser.

The restaurant also offers a curated wine list of fine wines from ‘major grape-growing regions around the world’. The wine selection, made up of both famous producers and also less known gems, complement the flavours and cuisines that make up the seasonal menus.

In the run-up to Christmas and the New Year, Lavang is offering Christmas and New Year set menus, in addition to the normal seasonal menu. Items on the Christmas set menu include turkey vindaloo, desi lamb and massala jhinga. The owners say this makes Lavang the perfect place for Christmas fine dining this year.

The New Year set menu is equally as unique, featuring masala prawn and Balinese chicken, with dessert options including Indian carrot fudge and pistachio milk cake.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant opened a gift store on its website to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic. It also began takeaway orders for the first time to ensure that customers still had the pleasure of Lavang’s Indian cuisine.

“Obviously pre-pandemic we were a restaurant and during the pandemic we had to adapt and part of that was taking our offerings digital.

“We have a gift shop on our website and introduced takeaways which we had never done because our main focus was always dining in.”

The gift store includes a variety of bespoke items branded to Lavang itself, although they have began selling some other branded items lately with it being the lead up to Christmas.

Items Lavang sells include Christmas hampers, Indian whisky, chocolate and other gift ideas.