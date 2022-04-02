Sheffield restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Sheffield restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:24 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:24 am

Rubeez, at Gleadless Mount, Sheffield was given the score after assessment on February 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Sheffield's 1,178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 871 (74 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Ratings are given from zero to five

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to the food quality.

