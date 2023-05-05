News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
11 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
11 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
14 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
16 hours ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
16 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
The former Horse and Lion Pub in Park Grange Road - then and nowThe former Horse and Lion Pub in Park Grange Road - then and now
The former Horse and Lion Pub in Park Grange Road - then and now

Sheffield pubs then and now: Looking back at the Steel City's old pubs - and how they stand today

Like every city these days, so Sheffield’s pubs have come and gone over the years – but some have left reminders of the old days.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Through renovations, demolitions or just face lifts, some of Sheffield’s closed pubs have been wiped off the face of the city, while others are still here in spirit.

We’ve been through The Star’s archive looking for some of the city’s lost pubs and sent our photographers out to see what they look like today.

Which ones do you recognise? What do you miss the most about them and why? Let us know your closed pub memories.

The former Hallamshire Hotel, at 182 West Street. In the latest twist in its history, the Hotel's is due to reopen again after former occupants Bloo 88 called last orders in 2022. (photo: Will Larter, via Lost Pubs Project)

1. The former Hallamshire Hotel, West Street

The former Hallamshire Hotel, at 182 West Street. In the latest twist in its history, the Hotel's is due to reopen again after former occupants Bloo 88 called last orders in 2022. (photo: Will Larter, via Lost Pubs Project) Photo: Will Larter

Photo Sales
Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, has largely not changed its exterior, and reportedly it will stay that way under its new owners.

2. Hallamshire Hotel on West Street

Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, has largely not changed its exterior, and reportedly it will stay that way under its new owners. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 2018, before extensive renovations began on Cambridge Street. Picturede here is Roy Clayton.

3. The Tap & Tankard, Cambridge Street

Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 2018, before extensive renovations began on Cambridge Street. Picturede here is Roy Clayton. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Today, the Tap & Tankard has seen better days but is now part of the renovations and construction work on Cambridge Street.

4. The Tap and Tankard on Cambridge Street

Today, the Tap & Tankard has seen better days but is now part of the renovations and construction work on Cambridge Street. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield