In one part of Sheffield, thirsty residents need only walk on average around 30 metres – not much more than the length of a tennis court – to reach their closest pub. But in other areas, they must travel well over a kilometre – and in one case more than a mile – to quench their thirst.

The Star has looked at data showing the average distance to the nearest pub for residents of the 70 neighbourhoods – or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) – in Sheffield. The statistics we have used are the latest available, published in 2010 by the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC), but obviously a number of pubs will have closed since then, while new ones have opened.