Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs but depending on where in the city you live you might have a lot further to travel to your nearest watering hole.
In one part of Sheffield, thirsty residents need only walk on average around 30 metres – not much more than the length of a tennis court – to reach their closest pub. But in other areas, they must travel well over a kilometre – and in one case more than a mile – to quench their thirst.
The Star has looked at data showing the average distance to the nearest pub for residents of the 70 neighbourhoods – or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) – in Sheffield. The statistics we have used are the latest available, published in 2010 by the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC), but obviously a number of pubs will have closed since then, while new ones have opened.
1. Nearest pubs
The Star has analysed data showing the neighbourhoods within Sheffield where residents have on average the shortest distance to travel to their nearest pub
2. Lower Stannington
In Lower Stannington, Sheffield, the average resident has to travel 343.1 metres to their nearest pub, according to the latest data from the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC). That's the 13th shortest distance within Sheffield. Pictured is the Crown & Glove pub on Uppergate Road.
3. Malin Bridge & Wisewood
In Malin Bridge & Wisewood, Sheffield, the average resident has to travel 335.7 metres to their nearest pub, according to the latest data from the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC). That's the 12th shortest distance within Sheffield. Pictured is the Malin Bridge Inn.
4. Woodseats
In Woodseats, Sheffield, the average resident has to travel 333.1 metres to their nearest pub, according to the latest data from the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC). That's the 11th shortest distance within Sheffield. Pictured is the Big Tree pub.
