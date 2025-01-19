The guide, which ranks watering holes across the continent based on their drinks, food, decor, atmosphere, value for money, and events, gives the city as a whole a perfect five-star rating for its nightlife.

That’s better than the likes of Leeds, Liverpool and Birmingham, all of which were awarded four stars, and on a par with Manchester and London.

The European Bar Guide says Sheffield is particularly good for traditional pubs, with many remaining ‘unspoilt and open well beyond the expiry dates seen in other cities’.

These pubs, it explains, ‘excel’ at serving ‘supremely conditioned’ cask ales in ‘comfortable, cosy unpretentious social surroundings’.

Kelham Island and Neepsend are the beating heart of Sheffield’s enviable pub culture, the guide adds, but there are also excellent boozers to be found around the Porter Brook, and along London Road, Highfield, into Heeley.

The European Bar Guide has just named its top 100 bars in Europe for 2025, with none from Sheffield making the grade.

But its extensive directory does list 19 top Sheffield pubs, all of which are rated at least 7.5/10 or above.

Below are all the Sheffield pubs listed in the European Bar Guide’s directory with a score of 8/10 or more, including one with a sensational 9.2/10.

Is your favourite watering hole among them?

1 . Rutland Arms - 8 The Rutland Arms pub, on Brown Street, Sheffield city centre, is a traditional pub with a quirky edge, serving some of the best pub food in the city and an excellent range of beers. The pub, which has a walled beer garden, is rated 8/10 by the European Bar Guide. It has an average score of 4.5/5 from more than 1,800 reviews on Google, with one fan praising the 'nice vibes, great service and good food'. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The White Lion - 8 The White Lion, on London Road, Heeley, is one of Sheffield's most historic pubs, dating back to 1781. The attractive building is notable for its pretty glazed green green brick frontage and stained glass windows, and it has a pair of cosy snugs. It's a popular music pub, with live acts playing there most nights. It's rated 8/10 by the European Bar Guide, and has an average score of 4.6/10 from more than 600 reviews on Google | Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Gardeners Rest - 8.1 The Gardeners Rest, on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, is a community-owned pub with lots of character and a charmig riverside garden. It is rated 8.1/10 by the European Bar Guide, and has an average score of 4.6/5 from more than 1,000 reviews on Google. One customer called it 'one of the best pubs in Sheffield, with undoubtedly the best beer garden'. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales