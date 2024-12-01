Sheffield pubs: The Brown Bear can be strange if you're on your own
Normally, if you pop in a pub on your own you don’t need to think about it. Grab a drink, sit down and go on your phone.
But in this boozer they are expressly forbidden. So, no scrolling or browsing, and if you get a call? Signs compare it with smoking and state you have to take it outside.
The Samuel Smith brewery pub is in Sheffield’s theatre land on Norfolk Street. When I went on Saturday afternoon it was pretty full, mostly with smartly dressed, older people. Some tables were all women. There were groups of men standing. Everyone was talking.
But I was unprepared. With my phone out of the question, I wished I had something to read, like a newspaper or book. Instead, I resorted to staring into space and reading posters about old Sheffield on the walls, mostly adverts for shows, and feeling like a sore thumb. No one batted an eyelid.
What I should have done, of course, is pull out my phone and stare at it in the interests of journalistic rigour, just to see what would happen.
But instead, I awkwardly drank my pint of Samuel Smith’s Dark Mild (£2.40) and spent more time than I would normally assessing its qualities. Somewhat like a stout and weak at 3.4%. I liked it.
The brewery says it wants to promote social conversation and I totally understand why it has imposed this rule.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
We’ve all got those friends who rudely check their phones in the pub. Distracted and distracting, it can kill the chat.
But that’s not an issue if you’re on your own.
The Brown Bear is a perfectly nice, traditional pub. Just don’t go unprepared.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.