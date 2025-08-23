Sheffield pubs, takeaways and cafes blasted by hygiene inspectors that are still loved by customers

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:10 BST

Here are some of the food venues in Sheffield with low food hygiene ratings which are still LOVED by customers.

The Food Standards Agency regularly carries out inspections of businesses serving food, rating them from a top grade of 5 to the lowest possible. which is zero.

Inspections are broken down into a number of categories, including the handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities and management of food safety.

And while their ratings provide important context, sometimes it doesn’t necessarily reflect a business’ popularity.

So we’ve looked at the businesses that are still loved by customers, despite low ratings.

From takeaways, to pubs and cafes, each of these establishments have received a hygiene rating of 1 but nevertheless have scored highly with customer reviews.

While this takeaway was blasted by the FSA during its last inspection on June 19, it remains popular with customers, sitting at a 3.9 star rating after 132 Google reviews. One 4 star reviewer wrote simply: "economical and good taste."

1. Watan Curry House, Page Hall Road

Following an inspection on February 12, this Chinese takeaway's hygiene was blasted and the businesses was handed a rating of 1. However, they have maintained an average 3.7 star rating on Google, with loyal customers. One reviewer wrote: "We have ordered from here for over 10 years, it’s the best Chinese takeaway."

2. Little China, Northfield Road

This business received its low hygiene score on September 10, 2024, though Google review have it rated at 4.3 stars. One customer wrote: "Take my word because I love food and the food here is 10 out of 10 - friendly staff and absolutely spoilt for choice. Loved it."

3. Il Forno Bakery, Bellhouse Road

Despite being handed a hygiene rating of 1 in March, customers in the local area are thrilled to see this business operating again. One five star reviewer wrote earlier this year: "The pub's now open again and the management team are enthusiastic and keen."

4. Hawk and Dove, Thorpe Green

