A pub company is offering free entry and two free drinks at two venues in Sheffield.

The offer, by Stonegate Group, is on at Popworld and Walkabout tomorrow, Friday, February 21.

As well as free entry, guests can have one drink before 11pm and another at 1am if they use the MiXR app.

Popworld and Walkabout are offering free drinks on Friday, February 21. | Google

Popworld is on Carver Street, Walkabout is on West Street. They are among 79 venues Stonegate says is taking part in the offer, called ‘Get Britain Dancing’.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “Popworld, Flares and Walkabout are staples of a classic night out in the UK, and with ‘Get Britain Dancing,’ we’re making it easier than ever for people to have fun, be themselves and get dancing in some of the best late-night venues in the country.”

The offer will return on the third Friday of every month, he added.