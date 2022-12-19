Customers are in for a New Year treat as a number of popular pubs across Sheffield are offering up to 50 per cent off meals in January.

True North Brew Co. are making the month-long offer across all of their 13 venues in Sheffield and Barnsley. Every week in January, customers will be able to get up to 50 per cent off their food bill, for up to eight people. All you need to do is sign up for True North Rewards by December 20 and you’ll receive five vouchers to use in January at any of the company’s venues.

Customers will be able to claim 50 per cent off their food bill every Monday*, 40 per cent off every Tuesday, 30 per cent off every Wednesday, 20 per cent off every Thursday, and 10 per cent off every Friday in January.

Nicky Geraghty, marketing manager, said: “We hope that our loyal customers will beat the January blues and make the most of the food savings at True North venues throughout January.”

The Broadfield is one of True North's most popular pubs.

True North Brew Co.’s venues include The Broadfield, Forum Kitchen + Bar, The Crown & Anchor, The British Oak, Riverside Kelham, and many more.

Be sure to check venue opening times before you set off, as opening hours may vary in January.

Read the full T&Cs here: https://www.truenorthbrewco.uk/single-post/get-half-price-food-in-january