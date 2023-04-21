News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield pubs: Live science experiments coming to city pubs in Pint of Science festival

Scientists from Sheffield University will be performing live science experiments as part of a range of events coming to pubs in the city.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:11 BST

The events are part of the Pint of Science festival, which brings scientists out of their labs and into pubs, cafes and community halls to lead talks, demonstrations and live experiments. Over 40 of the finest scientific minds at the University of Sheffield will be engaging pub audiences witha range of topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), radioactive waste, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, dark matter, and cosmic dust from Saturn’s rings.

One of this year’s presenters, Dr Monika Myszczynska from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Neuroscience, said: “A key component of the festival is that attendance is open to anyone who has even a passing interest in the realm of science and research, so there's no need to feel intimidated if you don't consider yourself a scientist or expert!

“My talk will attempt to shed some light on how and to what end AI is being used to study neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or motor neuron disease - from an initial diagnosis to treatment implementation. Trust me, it’s no science fiction!”

Scientists will be performing live experiments at a range of Sheffield pubs next month as part of the Pint of Science festival. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The experiments and demonstrations will appear in venues across the city, including The Sheffield Tap, Crookes Social Club, 99 Mary Street and Sidney & Matilda.

The events are ticketed and tickets can be bought via the Pint of Science website for £5 each. The festival will run in Sheffield from Monday 22 May-Wednesday 24 May.

Related topics:SheffieldScience