Sheffield pubs: Late night micro-pub set to open in Sharrow Vale independent shopping district
Sharrow Hub Ltd has applied for a licence at 276 Sharrow Vale Road, on the corner with Hickmott Road.
The shop used to be traditional Sheffield butcher Roneys, which closed in 2022 after people only visited ‘once a year’. It was replaced by Nue, a gluten-free cafe.
Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
An application to Sheffield’s licensing department requests permission for Sharrow Hub Ltd to be allowed to stay open until 1.30am Thursday to Sunday and until midnight the rest of the week.
In November, No.3 Sharrow at 354 Sharrow Vale Road opened, becoming the area’s first micro pub, alongside established boozers including The Lescar and The Porter Cottage.
Sharrow Hub Ltd was set up as a company on May 7 by director Alex Mir.
Companies House records show he is also director of Revive Clothing at 18 HIckmott Road and Partners Meanswear at 10 Hickmott Road.