Sheffield pubs: Late night micro-pub set to open in Sharrow Vale independent shopping district

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
A second micro-pub is set to open in the heart of a bustling independent shopping centre in Sheffield.

Sharrow Hub Ltd has applied for a licence at 276 Sharrow Vale Road, on the corner with Hickmott Road.

The shop used to be traditional Sheffield butcher Roneys, which closed in 2022 after people only visited ‘once a year’. It was replaced by Nue, a gluten-free cafe.

Roney's butchers operated from 276 Sharrow Vale Road for many years before closing in 2022. Now it is set to become a micro-pub.placeholder image
Roney's butchers operated from 276 Sharrow Vale Road for many years before closing in 2022. Now it is set to become a micro-pub. | Mark Jenkinson

An application to Sheffield’s licensing department requests permission for Sharrow Hub Ltd to be allowed to stay open until 1.30am Thursday to Sunday and until midnight the rest of the week.

In November, No.3 Sharrow at 354 Sharrow Vale Road opened, becoming the area’s first micro pub, alongside established boozers including The Lescar and The Porter Cottage.

No.3 Sharrow was the first micropub to open in trendy Sharrow Vale.placeholder image
No.3 Sharrow was the first micropub to open in trendy Sharrow Vale. | NW

Sharrow Hub Ltd was set up as a company on May 7 by director Alex Mir.

Companies House records show he is also director of Revive Clothing at 18 HIckmott Road and Partners Meanswear at 10 Hickmott Road.

