Sheffield pubs: Landlord needed for historic The Old Crown Inn ahead of huge revamp
Star Pubs is advertising the job at The Old Crown Inn on London Road, which is next to the Cutting Crew hairdressers.
Star says it is known for its live music but the upgrade is intended to appeal to a “more premium market.”
It is set to cover all trading areas including the garden to create a stylish pub that is both “on-trend and welcoming.”
The boozer comes with accommodation comprising three bedrooms, living room, kitchen and a bathroom.
But Star warns the refurbishment plan is “subject to final board approval.”
One reviewer said: “A great atmosphere especially on match days, nice food at a decent price and a good pint.”
In 2022, the ‘Whatpub?’ website said: “Deceptively large community pub with many interesting rooms and drinking areas.
“Very popular with young people of all ages especially on Friday and Saturday nights. The food offer is pizzas and burgers. Live music and quiz nights.”