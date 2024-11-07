A traditional pub in Sheffield city centre is set for a £190,000 makeover - but needs a new landlord first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star Pubs is advertising the job at The Old Crown Inn on London Road, which is next to the Cutting Crew hairdressers.

Star says it is known for its live music but the upgrade is intended to appeal to a “more premium market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Pubs needs a landord for The Old Crown Inn on London Road ahead of a huge refurbishment | Google

It is set to cover all trading areas including the garden to create a stylish pub that is both “on-trend and welcoming.”

The boozer comes with accommodation comprising three bedrooms, living room, kitchen and a bathroom.

But Star warns the refurbishment plan is “subject to final board approval.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “A great atmosphere especially on match days, nice food at a decent price and a good pint.”

In 2022, the ‘Whatpub?’ website said: “Deceptively large community pub with many interesting rooms and drinking areas.

“Very popular with young people of all ages especially on Friday and Saturday nights. The food offer is pizzas and burgers. Live music and quiz nights.”