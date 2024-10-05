Sheffield pubs: I discovered Kumo bar in Cambridge Street Collective - the city's best secret suntrap

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT
It’s been raining a lot recently but today the sun is out - where’s the best place for a sunny pint?

Sadly, it's late afternoon when I head out and the shadows are lengthening in Sheffield city centre.

Whole streets are in the shade and the options are reducing rapidly.

Kumo is a secret suntrap on the top floor of the Cambridge Street Collective food hallKumo is a secret suntrap on the top floor of the Cambridge Street Collective food hall
Then, in a flash of inspiration, I remember Cambridge Street Collective has a couple of terraces at roof level - will they be bathed in sunshine?

It’s not obvious how to get there after climbing the steps to the first floor of this giant new food hall. But this just makes me keener.

Two terraces guarantee sunshine at Kumo, when it comes out.Two terraces guarantee sunshine at Kumo, when it comes out.
Through some anonymous doors and up stairs and I’m in Kumo, a Japanese ‘highball bar’ on the top floor. But before I spend any money - are the terraces in the sun? Yes!

I enoyed a pint of Asahi Japanese lager, despite it costing £6.50 and tasting like a million other lagers, simply because of the surroundings - suntraps just feel special.

Kumo has fascinating views over new buildings and streets.Kumo has fascinating views over new buildings and streets.
The bar specialises in Japanese spirits - vodka and gin - with cocktails at £11 to £15, it also has a wine selection and sells scotch and aperol spritz.

But the beauty of Cambridge Street Collective is you can order drinks and food from any of the outlets and consume them here.

Kumo's interior is light and airy.Kumo's interior is light and airy.
Despite its lack of advertising, lots of other people had found their way to Kumo and some were happy to sit inside, which is modern and light.

Cole Brothers is still bright white, as seen from KumoCole Brothers is still bright white, as seen from Kumo
Meanwhile, the less sunny terrace had fascinating views over the new buildings on Cambridge and Charles streets and a bright white Cole Brothers.

Kumo was a great discovery and if the sun comes out again this year, that’s where I’ll be.

