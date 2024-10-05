Sheffield pubs: I discovered Kumo bar in Cambridge Street Collective - the city's best secret suntrap
Sadly, it's late afternoon when I head out and the shadows are lengthening in Sheffield city centre.
Whole streets are in the shade and the options are reducing rapidly.
Then, in a flash of inspiration, I remember Cambridge Street Collective has a couple of terraces at roof level - will they be bathed in sunshine?
It’s not obvious how to get there after climbing the steps to the first floor of this giant new food hall. But this just makes me keener.
Through some anonymous doors and up stairs and I’m in Kumo, a Japanese ‘highball bar’ on the top floor. But before I spend any money - are the terraces in the sun? Yes!
I enoyed a pint of Asahi Japanese lager, despite it costing £6.50 and tasting like a million other lagers, simply because of the surroundings - suntraps just feel special.
The bar specialises in Japanese spirits - vodka and gin - with cocktails at £11 to £15, it also has a wine selection and sells scotch and aperol spritz.
But the beauty of Cambridge Street Collective is you can order drinks and food from any of the outlets and consume them here.
Despite its lack of advertising, lots of other people had found their way to Kumo and some were happy to sit inside, which is modern and light.
Meanwhile, the less sunny terrace had fascinating views over the new buildings on Cambridge and Charles streets and a bright white Cole Brothers.
Kumo was a great discovery and if the sun comes out again this year, that’s where I’ll be.
