A Sheffield bar with room for 300 people has closed after less than a year.

The Hoffenbrau premises on Rockingham Street are to let.

The pub opened in September last year offering 'Bottomless Bavarian Brunches' and the chance to win a free trip to Oktoberfest.

The business last posted online in May. Now it is on the market as a ‘full fitted bar’.

It marks the end of a rocky road for the bar which was announced in 2019 and due to open on West Street in January 2020.

At the time promoters said it would take inspiration from traditional venues like the Hofbrauhaus in Munich and create 25 jobs.

It eventually opened on Rockingham Street in a Victorian school building that was SOYO bar for almost 15 years until 2021. It had reopened briefly as DUO but closed again.

It reopened as a German bierkeller after a ‘full refurbishment’.