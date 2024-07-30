Sheffield pubs: Hoffenbrau German bar closes in city centre after less than a year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hoffenbrau premises on Rockingham Street are to let.
The pub opened in September last year offering 'Bottomless Bavarian Brunches' and the chance to win a free trip to Oktoberfest.
The business last posted online in May. Now it is on the market as a ‘full fitted bar’.
It marks the end of a rocky road for the bar which was announced in 2019 and due to open on West Street in January 2020.
At the time promoters said it would take inspiration from traditional venues like the Hofbrauhaus in Munich and create 25 jobs.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up for our free daily newsletter on everything in God’s Own Country
It eventually opened on Rockingham Street in a Victorian school building that was SOYO bar for almost 15 years until 2021. It had reopened briefly as DUO but closed again.
It reopened as a German bierkeller after a ‘full refurbishment’.
Today, as well as the lease, offers are being invited for the fixtures and fittings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.