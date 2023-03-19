2 . Fagan’s

Based on Broad Lane, close to the city centre, the traditional pub has been serving customers for decades. Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 after running the pub for 37 years and closed the city centre pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time on January 29, 2023. However the venue has recently reopened under new management. It featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023. Photo: submit