Sheffield pubs: 9 'proper' traditional pubs in the city where you can enjoy a good pint

If there is one thing Sheffield is not short of, it’s good pubs.

By Lee Peace
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Cocktail bars, nightclubs and live music venues are great – but sometimes we just want a good pint in a traditional pub.

Here we have compiled a list of 9 of the city’s best boozers that have been serving generations of customers down the years.

We have compiled them using a mixture of those that have been best rated by punters posting Google reviews, and also boozers highlighted in the latest CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023.

The Still City has some brilliant boozers.

Based on Broad Lane, close to the city centre, the traditional pub has been serving customers for decades. Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 after running the pub for 37 years and closed the city centre pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time on January 29, 2023. However the venue has recently reopened under new management. It featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023.

601 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2GA| Rated 4.6 out of 5 (309 reviews). “Great atmosphere, great fun staff, very organised seating arrangements and great beer.”

601 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2GA| Rated 4.6 out of 5 (309 reviews). “Great atmosphere, great fun staff, very organised seating arrangements and great beer.” Photo: Google Maps

539 Loxley Rd, Loxley, Sheffield S6 6RR| 4.6 out of 5 (578 reviews) “Brilliant pub with and even better beer garden. The views over the valley are stunning. Food was cracking too.”

539 Loxley Rd, Loxley, Sheffield S6 6RR| 4.6 out of 5 (578 reviews) “Brilliant pub with and even better beer garden. The views over the valley are stunning. Food was cracking too.” Photo: Google Maps

