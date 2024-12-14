Thankfully pet lovers needn’t leave their pooches behind if they fancy a tipple at one of the city’s excellent watering holes.

There are plenty of fantastic dog-friendly pubs in Sheffield where your furry friend is guaranteed a warm welcome and in some cases a refreshing bowl of water or even some dog treats.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best pubs around the city where you can take your dog, based on recommendations from The Star’s readers, Google reviews and the handy Dog Friendly Sheffield website.

What’s your favourite dog-friendly pub in Sheffield?

This feature is part of The Star’s LoveYour city campaign, celebrating the best things about living in Sheffield.

1 . Nottingham House Dogs are welcome at the Nottingham House pub, on Whitham Road, Broomhill, which is famous for its pies and has an impressive 4.6/5 rating from nearly 1,500 Google reviews. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Closed Shop The Closed Shop pub, on Commonside, Crookes, has been described as 'exceedingly dog friendly', with one customer saying their pet was treated 'like royalty' there. The pub is popular for its Sunday lunches and selection of real ales, and there's a large beer garden. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Norfolk Arms The Norfolk Arms, in Ringinglow, has been voted one of Sheffield's most dog-friendly pubs. It boasts stunning views and a cosy interior, with a warming log fire. There's a good selection of cask ales and highly rated home-cooked views. The Norfolk Arms has a 4.4/5 rating from nearly 1,600 Google reviews. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales