Sheffield has a fascinating history, and what better place to brush up on the city’s past than at its many fantastic heritage pubs?
The stories behind how the pubs got their names also reveal much about Sheffield’s history.
Below are 10 of the city’s oldest pubs, many of which have listed status due to the building’s history, and all of which are well worth a visit.
These are some of Sheffield's oldest pubs, dating back as far as 1475, with fascinating stories to tell Photo: Various
2. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre. The Grade II-listed red brick building dates back to the late 18th century, according to Historic England. The Samuel Smith pub, where the walls are plastered with posters from the nearby Crucible and Lyceum theatres, is believed to take its name from the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. According to Sheffield & District CAMRA, in the 1920s a game called 'bumble puppy' in which balls were rolled down a slope towards a series of nine numbered arches was played there. Photo: National World
3. The White Lion
The White Lion, on London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, is a Grade II-listed building which has been trading as a public house since at least 1781. The attractive building is notable for its pretty glazed green green brick frontage and stained glass windows, and it has a pair of cosy snugs. It's a popular music pub, with live acts playing there most nights. One of its best known landlords was Sheffield Wednesday legend Billy Marsden, who took the helm there in the 1930s. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Old Queens Head
The Old Queens Head on Pond Street near Sheffield bus station is the city's oldest residential building, dating back to 1475. The impressive timber-framed building is Grade II-listed and, according to Historic England, was formerly known as Hall i' th' Ponds. A former hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury, it first became an inn in the 1600s. It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution. Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched beneath the hill to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner to sneak out for a drink at what is now the Old Queens Head pub. The building is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers. Photo: Dean Atkins