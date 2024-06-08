4 . The Old Queens Head

The Old Queens Head on Pond Street near Sheffield bus station is the city's oldest residential building, dating back to 1475. The impressive timber-framed building is Grade II-listed and, according to Historic England, was formerly known as Hall i' th' Ponds. A former hunting lodge for the Earl of Shrewsbury, it first became an inn in the 1600s. It takes its name from Mary Queen of Scots, who was held captive in Sheffield for 14 years before her execution. Legend has it that a secret tunnel once stretched beneath the hill to Manor Lodge and was used by the royal prisoner to sneak out for a drink at what is now the Old Queens Head pub. The building is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including a Civil War soldier who stands in front of the fireplace and has been spotted numerous times by drinkers. Photo: Dean Atkins