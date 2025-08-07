Sheffield Public Notices: Bring Me The Horizon' bar Church Temple of Fun applies to expand iconic venue
Church Temple of Fun, on Rutland Way, was made famous by its owner Oli Sykes, who is more widely known as the front man of chart-topping metal band Bring Me the Horizon.
The completely vegan bar and restaurant opened in 2018, and drew in customers with its unique South American religious-inspired decor.
And now, the team behind the popular Kelham-based venue are looking to expand operations further.
Plans have been submitted to the council to change the venue’s licence and allow the introduction of a new area on the first floor.
This additional space would include a bar, further seating and several retro arcade games.
A public notice released on August 7 reads: “This expansion will create an additional bar area, offering more seating and tables for our patrons.
“The new area will feature a private hire function room, a dedicated bar, two interactive dart machines, and several retro arcade games.
“Please note that this additional area will operate within our current licensing times and on the same days our venue is currently open.
“Alcohol consumption will be permitted on this floor, strictly for on-premise consumption.”
Sheffield City Council are receiving feedback on this application until August 25.
Public notices for your area can be found online here.
