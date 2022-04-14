Sheffield pub The Blackstock reopens with two friends at the helm after £163, 000 refurbishment

The Blackstock in Gleadless has also benefited from a combined investment of £163,000 from pub company Admiral Taverns and licensees, Debra Baggaley and David Spurr.

Business partners Debra and David are charismatic, well-liked operators who have lived in the area their entire lives, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the community to the pub.

Blackstock pub in Gleadless

Together with Debra’s experience and expertise - having worked at The Blackstock for 20 years - and David’s unique perspective - having been a loyal customer to the pub for much of his life - they provide the key to unlocking the site's potential.

Debbie said: “David and I have been friends for years and have always talked about how much we wanted to run a pub together, so when The Blackstock became available it felt like it was meant to be.

“We’re already extremely proud of what we’ve achieved here, and we can’t wait to show our customers all our hard work.”

Together with Admiral, who own 1,600 community pubs across the UK, the licensees have worked hard to ensure The Blackstock is ready for the Easter weekend, including a full refresh to the exterior of the pub, such as new lighting and signage.

Blackstock pub

Once inside the pub, guests will be able to enjoy a more relaxed look and feel whilst enjoying a drink at the bar, or playing pool, and darts.

To ensure the most welcoming atmosphere, Debra and David have separated the pub into two different spaces so residents can choose their preferred atmosphere for their visit.

The lounge area offers a cosy, intimate space for customers to come and relax in with friends or family, whereas the sports bar inspired side offers somewhere livelier for residents to watch and enjoy live sports.

David said: “We’ve worked really hard on creating a space that appeals to all the local residents because to us, that’s what a pub is all about. It’s a social hub and a community pillar.”

Blackstock refurbishment

The pub boasts a wide selection of draught lagers and ciders including Stella Artois, Carlsberg, Guinness and Strongbow, as well as a great range of wines and spirits for those who’d prefer something lighter and more refreshing.

Upon reopening, the licensees are excited to introduce regular pool nights on a Monday and Wednesday and weekly darts evenings on a Thursday. To celebrate the weekends, Debra and David will also host disco and karaoke on a Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Dale Huntington, Admiral Taverns’ business development manager, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the results of this extensive refurbishment and we are always looking to invest in our community pubs.

“Debra and David have given The Blackstock the new lease of life it deserved and I’m really looking forward to seeing them reintroducing it to the community. I wish them the best of luck!”

Blackstock Pub in Gleadless refurbishment