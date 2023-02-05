The Greystones would be an amazing pub on its own but the fact it was at the heart of the craft ale revolution elevates it to legendary status.

The boozer on Greystones Road is where many people will have had their first pint of Jaipur, a beer that smashed all taste conventions and ushered in a golden era of brewing which Sheffield is still massively benefiting from. Jaipur has won loads awards, but to punters with a memory it is famous for kick-starting the whole IPA ‘hoppy’ flavour revolution.

Today the pub is served directly by Thornbridge’s breweries in Bakewell and at Thornbridge Hall in the Peak and stocks a huge array of exciting, cutting edge beer. Locals are absolutely spoiled for choice.

A friend once asked me if I was a ‘beer snob’ and on reflection I am. Sheffield’s amazing beers did it. Sorry Coors Lite, once you’ve had the best you can’t go back.

A pint of Jaipur in The Greystones. If you know, you know.

But that’s just the beer. The Greystones replaced the Highcliffe, an unloved estate pub. The transformation was stark and the impact instant. The newly-revamped venue attracted everyone from families with little kids upwards. Go in after school and there will be frazzled parents having a pint and maybe a pizza with babies, toddlers and children in school uniform. Come the witching hour they depart and the grown ups - of every age - take over. But true to its apparent philosophy I have never seen a drunk in there. Thornbridge presented a vision of a pub not just for a few blokes but a place where drinking was a perfectly normal and accepted part of everyone’s social life. And people came in droves.

The Greystones also has a large backroom, which is hired for kids’ parties and clubs during the day and gigs at night. You would be amazed at the size and vigour of a musical scene that only needs an audience 150-strong. It lacks a beer garden, in contrast with its sister pub, The Stags Head on Psalter Lane, which has a kids’ playground. And while it closed its car park and put out picnic tables during the pandemic, they have mostly gone and the cars are back. You can’t have everything.

The Greystones is an amazing asset and the envy of suburbs across Sheffield. Try it.

