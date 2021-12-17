Sheffield pub of the week - the Red Lion

The Red Lion is a cosy traditional pub.

The Red Lion is a great central with an inviting, warm interior – somewhere you can escape into for a lovely quiet pint and a catch up with friends. It even has a snug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They served Belgian Blue, a delicious festive beer, alongside a great variety of other handpulls, and even mulled wine.