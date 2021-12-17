Sheffield pub of the week - the Red Lion
This casual city centre pub serves a good range of cask beers in a cosy traditional pub setting.
The Red Lion is a great central with an inviting, warm interior – somewhere you can escape into for a lovely quiet pint and a catch up with friends. It even has a snug.
They served Belgian Blue, a delicious festive beer, alongside a great variety of other handpulls, and even mulled wine.
The Red Lion gets busy during football games, but during the rest of the week it is a quiet and relaxed pub.