The house is on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, and has three bathrooms and two reception rooms. It is described as being ideally located.

Marketed by British Homesellers, the property is listed on Zoopla and has a modern well-appointed kitchen/dining room with base and wall units, says the brochure.

Other features include a cosy living room, spacious reception room and modern WC/shower room with three-piece suite.

It has five generously sized double bedrooms and a sixth well-proportioned bedroom, says the brochure. There is a family bathrooom with three-piece suite and a shower room with three-piece suite.

The brochure adds: “This property is ideally located in Sheffield, offering local amenities in walking distance including hospital, schools, restaurants, cafes and shops. With direct transport links to M1 for London/Leeds and Sheffield city centre a short drive away.

For details, call the agent on 01727 861580 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60971642/?search_identifier=84553b20d5963c930cb40d8e643ecd2d

