With Christmas coming and people heading back out to eat, the time could be right to invest in a restaurant or cafe.
There’s plenty of choice on the market with businesses including a Chinese restaurant, a city centre sandwich bar and a takeaway in Crystal Peaks.
Here are seven we found for sale in Sheffield on Rightmove.
1. Restaurant
This restaurant in Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, has been recently refurbished and traded as The Regency Club.
It can cater for more than 90 covers and is for sale for £550,000. It is listed on Rightmove here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113036975#/?channel=COM_BUY and marketed by Crossthwaite Commercial.
3. Reyt Good Eats
Reyt Good Eats is a hot food take away in the Crystal Peaks shopping centre. It is listed for sale at £10,000 on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/78181222#/?channel=COM_BUY and is marketed by Ernest Wilson.
4. Favourite
It serves a range of Indian dishes, kebabs, burgers and all day breakfasts. The listing says it is a firm favourite with hungry shoppers and many of the other traders in the centre. The street food takeaway also benefits from a seating area shared with other food outlets.
