Craft and Dough in Kelham Island is listed under pubs for sale on Rightmove at £250,000. The listing is here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/106227350#/?channel=COM_BUY

Sheffield property: 7 well-known pubs in Sheffield and beyond that have all been put up for sale

Running a pub is still the dream of many people despite tough times in the hospitality sector.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 25th October 2021, 1:41 pm

As lockdown eased and with Christmas now approaching, is this the time to take the plunge into the licensed trade?

We teamed up with Rightmove, Zoopla and Mark Jenkinson to see what was on offer in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Here is what we discovered.

1. Outstanding

It is described as an outstanding pizza bar by agent Ernest Wilson which says the property is under offer.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Royal Standard

Described as the perfect match day pub, the Royal Standard, on St Mary's Road, is near Bramall Lane. The Sheffield pub was put up for auction earlier this year.

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

3. Under offer

The pub is under offer with Mark Jenkinson but can still be viewed here https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

4. The Wybourn

The Wybourn pub on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, is available to let at £15,000 per annum. It is being marketed by Mark Jenkinson with more details here https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/

Photo: Mark Jenkinson

