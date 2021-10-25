As lockdown eased and with Christmas now approaching, is this the time to take the plunge into the licensed trade?
We teamed up with Rightmove, Zoopla and Mark Jenkinson to see what was on offer in Sheffield and Rotherham.
Here is what we discovered.
1. Outstanding
It is described as an outstanding pizza bar by agent Ernest Wilson which says the property is under offer.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Royal Standard
Described as the perfect match day pub, the Royal Standard, on St Mary's Road, is near Bramall Lane. The Sheffield pub was put up for auction earlier this year.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
3. Under offer
The pub is under offer with Mark Jenkinson but can still be viewed here https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
4. The Wybourn
The Wybourn pub on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, is available to let at £15,000 per annum. It is being marketed by Mark Jenkinson with more details here https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/commercial-property/
Photo: Mark Jenkinson