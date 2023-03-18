News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Plate: One of the best kebabs city has to offer can be found at Sheffield foodhall's new eatery

Fresh and healthy are not words you would necessarily associate with kebabs, but that is exactly what you get from the latest addition to a Sheffield foodhall.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

V|OR|V Presents the Grill House opened at Orchard Square foodhall, Sheffield Plate, last month, and is a new venture from the owners of the lauded vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Kelham Island.

The Grill House’s menu, which has been devised by executive chef Danny Lynn, focuses on vegetarian and vegan kebabs, small plates, and sides, opting to use locally sourced vegetables to recreate much-loved Middle-Eastern flavours, rather than what co-owner Matt Burgess describes ‘fake meats’.

The beauty of a foodhall is that, when dining out in a group, everyone can choose the cuisine that most appeals to them at a given time.

The spiced local oyster mushroom shish kebab
When I visit Sheffield Plate on a busy Wednesday lunchtime, diners are chatting and tucking into the dishes on offer at the popular city centre venue, which are influenced by cuisines from around the world including that of Sri Lanka, Romania, Peru, Thailand and Portugal.

With dishes influenced by flavours from influences from Turkey and Syria, the menu from the Grill House fits in perfectly.

I tuck into dishes of Korean-fried kohlrabi; whole-grilled Yorkshire halloumi and a spiced local oyster mushroom shish kebab.

With a cucumber kimchi sauce, smoked sesame seaweed, the kohlrabi is packed full of flavours and makes for a scrumptous, decadent and delicious dish that still tastes incredibly fresh.

The Korean fired kohlrabi
The addition of Alleppo spiced Sheffield honey with the halloumi, adds an interesting twist to a familiar dish. It is also served with a very moreish Wiltshire winter black truffle sauce.

The kebab is served on a delicate yet crusty sesame pide from Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse, which is based in Highfield, Sheffield.

Amazingly, the bread still manages to maintain its structural integrity, despite being full to the brim of divine fresh vegetables, including: Roscoff onion; pomegranate red cabbage; lemon balm tahini, herb salad, along with house pickles – all of which help to create the kind of texture you want from a kebab.

Just like with the other dishes, the flavours present in the kebab are outstanding, aided by the inclusion of house chilli sauce, Urfa pepper mayo and lemon balm tahini yoghurt.

Another of the dishes on offer at V|or|V Presents the Grillhouse
I think it might be the best kebab I’ve ever had.

Despite being made to order, the food from the Grill House is whipped up pretty quickly.

Thanks to fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and the incredible combination of flavours, the Grill House offers fast food with a difference. Highly recommended.

