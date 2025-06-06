Sheffield: Plans provided to convert old car workshop in industrial area of Burngreave into bar

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans have been submitted to convert an abandoned car repair workshop into a new bar.

The proposals would see the 384 square metre site on Hallcar Street - which is currently home to a large, vacant warehouse - converted into a bar and cafe with kitchen facilities.

The existing property would see front a rear extensions, with new doors added for an entryway in the front, beside a newly constructed kitchen, and a large expansion to the rear with the implementation of new toilets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Developers have proposed converting an old car repair workshop into a cafe and bar in Burngreave. Developers have proposed converting an old car repair workshop into a cafe and bar in Burngreave.
Developers have proposed converting an old car repair workshop into a cafe and bar in Burngreave. | Google

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Previously the site had been used as a car repair workshop, with this new development making it one of the first of its kind in that area of Burngreave.

If approved, the bar would neighbour homeware store Loome, house clearance service Infinity Eco and manufacturer George H Greensmith and Co.

The application was submitted in January but only validated by the council at the end of May, with a decision set to be made by July 16.

Related topics:ProposalsCafeSheffieldMANUFACTURERPropertyCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice