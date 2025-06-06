Plans have been submitted to convert an abandoned car repair workshop into a new bar.

The proposals would see the 384 square metre site on Hallcar Street - which is currently home to a large, vacant warehouse - converted into a bar and cafe with kitchen facilities.

The existing property would see front a rear extensions, with new doors added for an entryway in the front, beside a newly constructed kitchen, and a large expansion to the rear with the implementation of new toilets.

Developers have proposed converting an old car repair workshop into a cafe and bar in Burngreave. | Google

Previously the site had been used as a car repair workshop, with this new development making it one of the first of its kind in that area of Burngreave.

If approved, the bar would neighbour homeware store Loome, house clearance service Infinity Eco and manufacturer George H Greensmith and Co.

The application was submitted in January but only validated by the council at the end of May, with a decision set to be made by July 16.