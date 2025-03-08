Sheffield pies: Kevin's Pies triumphs at British Pie Awards with best cheese and steak pie
The firm’s steak and stilton pie beat off 34 mouth-watering entries to take home the accolade.
Now in its 17th year, the British Pie Awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations.
The competition features 26 categories encompassing traditional favourites alongside vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
From their bakery on Woodbourn Road, Atterclife, Kevin’s Pies’ creations are available by delivery and at farmers’ markets in the area.
The firm says it makes ‘pietastic pies, piefectly made by piefectionists’.
Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, comments: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.
“We had the chance to sample some truly outstanding pie entries. Kevin’s Pies has emerged victorious in the highly competitive beef and cheese category with their steak and stilton pie.
“These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved win.”
The British Pie Awards recruited pie connoisseurs to judge every entry.
A record 169 judges were on the panel including representatives from Selfridges, M&S and Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner, as well as chefs and pie experts.
