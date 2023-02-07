Sheffield named one of 'most foodie-friendly student cities' by HelloFresh

Sheffield has secured a top-ten spot on the list of most foodie-friendly student cities, according to research from meal box company HelloFresh, writes Chloe Aslett.

The list rates university cities across the UK based on the variety and abundance of eateries including restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways, and their corresponding population (which determines the likelihood of getting a table and quick service). Edinburgh and Leeds come out on top, followed by Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow which pipped Sheffield to a spot in the top five.

London is surprisingly all the way down at number 13, beaten by cities including Northampton and Bradford. Sheffield has 2,473 food and drinks establishments in total, a quarter of which are takeaways, and nearly 1,500 are restaurants or cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprisingly, only 362 of that total are bars and cafes, which is less than 15 per cent. Scottish cities lead the way with variety and volume of eateries, collectively earning the highest average score of 6.7/10, followed by England with 5.4.