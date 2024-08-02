The charitable trust that runs Sheffield museums is looking for catering firms to operate two of its cafes.

Sheffield Museums Trust is inviting tenders from “suitably qualified and experienced catering companies” to operate the cafes at the city centre Millennium Gallery and Weston Park Museum.

Both cafes have been run since 2019 by Ambulo, a company co-created by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

The Millennium Gallery in Sheffield city centre. Picture: © Museums Sheffield

The tender advertisement says: “We are seeking an ambitious cafe operator who will meet our high expectations of quality; drive growth and income; and work with Sheffield Museums to ensure that we offer all our visitors an excellent welcome and experience.

“We are looking to increase the income generated by our cafe sites through creativity of offer and vibrancy of the sites.

“We see a significant opportunity at this time for our sites to be utilised both inside and outside of museum opening hours in order to maximise the potential of these prestigious sites.”

The five-year contract would run from next January.