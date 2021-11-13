The new venue has an all-day menu serving up brunch, small plates and a mix of classical mains, with signature cocktails, coffee and wine.

Sienna has a contemporary backdrop of greenery, marble and rich patterned fabrics with what are described as ‘oversized tables’ to create space for gathering at lunch, intimate corners to provide a spot to enjoy food while shopping, and a bar for the guests to sample cocktails.

The menu has used modern techniques and has taken cues from around the world to create a menu which is said to bring together the best the world has to offer.

The brunch menu includes smoothie bowls and blueberry ricotta hotcakes. A selection of small plates include courgette tempura and Iberico ham croquettes, while more substantial main meals include fresh pasta, blackened miso salmon and chicken and tarragon pie.

The central bar has a plush seating area where you can sit back and enjoy classic cocktails as well as signatures, wines and draught beer.

The opening of Sienna marks the next phase of development for Flannel’s flagship store at Meadowhall.

A spokesperson said the next generation store created a modern, agile retail environment that brings together runway collections alongside best in class hospitality.

