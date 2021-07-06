Sheffield gin distiller launches new, limited-edition summer tipple

Tasting notes on the new spirit from Sheffield Dry Gin describe the gin as having a sharp lime flavour followed by subtle warming and piquant ginger on the palate for a full-bodied, crisp finish new drink, which is available to order today.

It is in addition to the company’s core range of premium gins, including moorland berries, original Sheffield Dry, marmalade, raspberry & pomegranate and strawberry & black pepper, is available to order today.

Head Distiller at Sheffield Dry Gin, Dean Hollingworth said, “We have combined fresh limes with the warming, sharp flavour of Thai ginger to create a citrusy, refreshing summer gin.

The new gin from Sheffield Dry Gin combines fresh limes with the warming, sharp flavour of Thai ginger to create a citrusy, refreshing summer gin. Picture: Victoria Greensmith Photography

“It’s best served with Indian Tonic water, slices of lime and ginger, over lots of ice.”

“As with all our gins, we used only the best locally sourced ingredients and traditional distilling methods to craft lime and Thai ginger, a sumptuous spirit that doesn’t compromise on quality.”

“It will make the perfect garden party beverage for those taking advantage of the sunshine. Or you can order a bottle as a gift for a friend,” he continued.

Sheffield Dry Gin Lime and Ginger is available in 70cl, 20cl and 5cl bottles and has been limited to a run of only 100 which creates a perfect opportunity for gin connoisseurs and fans of the brand to add a rare edition to their collection of premium gins.

It is available to purchase now via the online store or in person at the True North Shop in Forum’s Arcade on Devonshire Street, Sheffield.