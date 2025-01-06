Sheffield food hygiene: 9 restaurants, takeaways and pubs receive new ratings in first publications of 2025

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Published 6th Jan 2025, 06:02 GMT

Ensuring businesses serving and preparing food maintain the best hygiene levels is the responsibility of the Food Standards Agency.

The FSA was very busy in Sheffield in the final months of 2024, releasing a flurry of new food hygiene ratings for restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways across the city.

Over 20 premises have been issued with new ratings in the last few weeks.

As soon as we all returned to work after the new year break, the FSA published another nine new food hygiene scores for businesses here in Sheffield.

See our gallery below to check if your favourite place to eat is listed.

All information in this article is correct at the time of writing. The food standards agency regularly re-inspects businesses. Check the FSA website for the latest scores.

Lemongrass Thai Street Food was handed a four-out-of-five rating in a November inspection

1. Lemongrass Thai Street Food, The Moor Market

Lemongrass Thai Street Food was handed a four-out-of-five rating in a November inspection | National World

The Beaten Track was given a food hygiene score of four in a November inspection.

2. The Beaten Track, Campo Lane

The Beaten Track was given a food hygiene score of four in a November inspection. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

One More Slice was inspected in November 2024 and given a score of three

3. One More Slice, Dykes Lane

One More Slice was inspected in November 2024 and given a score of three | Google

Polka Dott Gift Shop was given a three-out-of-five after a November inspection.

4. Polka Dott Gift Shop, High Street

Polka Dott Gift Shop was given a three-out-of-five after a November inspection. | Google

