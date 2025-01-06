The FSA was very busy in Sheffield in the final months of 2024, releasing a flurry of new food hygiene ratings for restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways across the city.

Over 20 premises have been issued with new ratings in the last few weeks.

As soon as we all returned to work after the new year break, the FSA published another nine new food hygiene scores for businesses here in Sheffield.

See our gallery below to check if your favourite place to eat is listed.

All information in this article is correct at the time of writing. The food standards agency regularly re-inspects businesses. Check the FSA website for the latest scores.

Lemongrass Thai Street Food, The Moor Market Lemongrass Thai Street Food was handed a four-out-of-five rating in a November inspection

The Beaten Track, Campo Lane The Beaten Track was given a food hygiene score of four in a November inspection.

One More Slice, Dykes Lane One More Slice was inspected in November 2024 and given a score of three