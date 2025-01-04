In December, The Star published nine local restaurants and takeaways in the city of Sheffield to have been issued new food hygiene scores by inspectors.

It appears food standards officials carried out a batch of inspections in November and December 2024, publishing the new scores just before the new year.

Take a look through some of the latest published scores below - including a number of brand new five-out-of-five ratings, the maximum that can be handed out.

All scores in the gallery below are correct at the time of writing. See the food standards agency website for the latest ratings.

1 . Cafe Masala, South Road A Sheffield takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Cafe Masala, a takeaway at 379-381 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Chapeltown Mealhouse, Lound Side Chapel Town Mealhouse, a takeaway at 9 Lound Side, Chapeltown, Sheffield was given the maximum score (five-out-of-five) after assessment on December 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Phoenix Gymnastics Academy, Hydra Business Park Phoenix Gymnastics Academy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hydra Business Park, Nether Lane, Sheffield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 17. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Mehr's Masala/Pizza City/Kamz N Samz, East Bank Road Mehr's Masala & Pizza City & Kamz N Samz, a takeaway at 454 East Bank Road, Sheffield was given a score of two on November 13. | Google Photo Sales