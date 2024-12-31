Sheffield food hygiene: 9 restaurants and takeaways given new ratings to end 2024

By Harry Harrison

Published 31st Dec 2024, 06:02 GMT

2024 may be coming to a close by the food standards agency continues its important work.

Over the Christmas period, nine Sheffield restaurants and takeaways have had their latest inspection results made public.

Across the space of a few days in late November 2024, inspectors visited a flurry of local establishments to make sure they were up to standard.

They included restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and numerous takeaways.

None of the nine received the maximum of five-out-of-five, but there were a few fours and two venues getting a two.

Take a look through the list below to find the new ratings.

All ratings are correct at the time of writing. The FSA re-inspects establishments regularly - check the website for the latest published ratings.

The Red Deer pub in Sheffield city centre has been handed a rating of four out of five after a November inspection.

1. The Red Deer, Pitt Street

The Red Deer pub in Sheffield city centre has been handed a rating of four out of five after a November inspection. | Google

Scrannery - a coffee shop found inside Concourse Way office buildings - received a food hygience rating of four after a November inspection.

2. Scrannery, Concourse Way

Scrannery - a coffee shop found inside Concourse Way office buildings - received a food hygience rating of four after a November inspection. | Google

Chai Green was given a food hygience rating of three out of five after a inspection in late November.

3. Chai Green, London Road

Chai Green was given a food hygience rating of three out of five after a inspection in late November. | National World

Chinese Kitchen - located near the Crucible - was inspected in November and received a three out of five food hygience rating.

4. Chinese Kitchen, George Street

Chinese Kitchen - located near the Crucible - was inspected in November and received a three out of five food hygience rating. | Google

