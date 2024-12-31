Over the Christmas period, nine Sheffield restaurants and takeaways have had their latest inspection results made public.

Across the space of a few days in late November 2024, inspectors visited a flurry of local establishments to make sure they were up to standard.

They included restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and numerous takeaways.

None of the nine received the maximum of five-out-of-five, but there were a few fours and two venues getting a two.

Take a look through the list below to find the new ratings.

All ratings are correct at the time of writing. The FSA re-inspects establishments regularly - check the website for the latest published ratings.

The Red Deer, Pitt Street The Red Deer pub in Sheffield city centre has been handed a rating of four out of five after a November inspection.

Scrannery, Concourse Way Scrannery - a coffee shop found inside Concourse Way office buildings - received a food hygience rating of four after a November inspection.

Chai Green, London Road Chai Green was given a food hygience rating of three out of five after a inspection in late November.

Chinese Kitchen, George Street Chinese Kitchen - located near the Crucible - was inspected in November and received a three out of five food hygience rating.