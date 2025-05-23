Sheffield Food Festival is returning this weekend and bringing a variety of street food and activities to the Steel City.

Taking place from tomorrow (May 24), until bank holiday Monday (May 26) at the Peace Gardens, the annual Sheffield Food Festival promises to bring mouth-watering dishes of all varieties.

It has been running for ten years now and stands as one of the biggest free events of its kind.

This year almost 60 street food vendors, with everything you could want from traditional burgers sold by Cow Boys to unique chicken waffle cones from Salt and Pepper UK.

Crowds at Sheffield Food Festival on Monday, May 27. Photo: Bruce Rollinson | Bruce Rollinson

Beyond the big street food hitters, the artisan market will be selling everything from arts and crafts, to deserts and alcohol including popular Sheffield distillery Hawkins.

Live music will compliment festivities, with local talent like Glass Rhino performing alongside rising stars like teenage Nancy Williams.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “ Like 2024, our aim for 2025 is to put the city at the fore-front of the festival, with a community-led entertainment programme including family activities and new, emerging artists.”

