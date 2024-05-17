Sheffield food: City chef James Burgess wins award for best new sandwich in Britain inspired by California
A Sheffield chef has created the best new sandwich in the country - the California Prawn Roll.
James Burgess, who is based in the city, chose ingredients “full of colour” to bring “Californian sunshine to the UK” and topped it off with caviar “because why not!”
His creation was hailed the best-tasting, best-looking and most imaginative sandwich in Britain at the annual Sandwich & Food to Go Designer of the Year competition, known as ‘The Sammies’.
James, who is an innovation director at Freshcut Foods, said: “The California Prawn Roll brings Californian sunshine to the UK. I specifically chose ingredients, which were full of colour, to make the creation as vibrant as I could – it really does taste as good as it looks.
“I also topped the sandwich with some caviar because why not! I don’t think the award win has truly sunk in just yet. All I can say is that I’m very proud!”
Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, said: “Every year we taste some of the best sandwiches and food to go products being created across Britain and this year was no different! The designers pulled out all of the stops and some of the items in the competition really pushed the boundaries and showcased how, with real skill, you can make a taste sensation from just a few products!
“James’ creation stood out from the crowd. He has clearly spent time thinking about how each ingredient works together to make a fusion of flavours so that in every mouthful you’re in for a treat!”
