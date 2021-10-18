Sheffield coffee shops celebrate as UK Coffee Week takes place

For one week every year, coffee shops, restaurants, roasters and their customers come together to celebrate all things coffee while raising funds for Project Waterfall – a charity working to end the water crisis in coffee-growing communities across the world.

Venues across Sheffield are raising money in numerous ways, such as donating from every coffee sold and giving their customers the opportunity to help change lives simply by ordering their usual coffee.

Jordan O’Shea, who owns The Whaletown Coffee Company in Sheffield, said: “We're doing something really fun during UK Coffee Week, we will be putting the stunning coffee week coffee roasted by Colonna on filter and selling it on retail, and then on Sunday to finish it all off, we have a stand at Yorkshire Chocolate Festival where people can order their coffee and have the opportunity to pour their own Latte Art!

UK Coffee Week is taking place between October 18 and October 24 o celebrate all things coffee

“All donations will go to UK Coffee Week. We will be sharing the stand with Mow's coffee, and Sheffield Coffee Festival.”

UK Coffee Week founder Jeffrey Young said: “UK Coffee Week is about celebrating our nation’s coffee industry as well as supporting our coffee-growing communities.

“Taking part is also a great way for businesses to attract new customers and drive demand. You will be joining with the entire industry to fundraise and change the lives of communities in need.”

Coffee shops taking part in Sheffield are:

The Whaletown Coffee Company

Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen

Forum Kitchen and Bar

Steam Yard

Mows Coffee

Smith Street Coffee