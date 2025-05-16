Whether you prefer a mojito or margarita there’s something for everyone at the upcoming Sheffield Cocktail Week.

The event is returning for the second year in a row, after debuting in the steel city last November.

This year’s cocktail celebration with take over the city for 10 days from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 8, with participants able to get signature cocktails in some of the best cocktail bars for only £5.

The exclusive offer will be available to wristband holders in 42 participating venues across Sheffield, including All Bar One, Ask Italian, The Hallamshire Hotel and Riverside Kelham.

Alice Christison, director of M.ad agency, added: “The feedback from our first Cocktail Week in Sheffield was incredible, the team is thrilled to bring the event back to Sheffield for a second year.

“We are thrilled to have the extra addition of 10 more venues as participating this year and the quality of cocktails are sensational for 2025 – you are going to absolutely love the £5 cocktail line up and deals on offer while you visit all the venues in Sheffield.

“Cocktail Week is an exciting opportunity to showcase the city's vibrant bar scene, celebrate its diverse venues and offer both locals and visitors an unforgettable experience.

“Our first event in November was amazing and exceeded all expectations, with bars reporting record-breaking cocktail sales and wristband holders loving the concept.”

More information on the event can be found here.

