There’s nothing wrong with your classic supermarket meal deal, but every so often you want a meal that’s a little bit special.

Whether it’s a payday treat, or you’ve been rushed off your feet and decide you need a warm meal to lift your spirits, that lunchtime break can improve the day.

So here are some of the city centre’s best, traditional lunch offerings, that can give you a break from the chain restaurants or microwavable leftovers brought from home.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Sheffield's Best Lunch Spots Here are the nine best city centre spots to grab a quick sandwich on your lunch break. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lunch Stop - West Street Conveniently located on West Street, this cafe has earned a five star rating on Google, with customers celebrating it's affordable prices and quality offerings of sandwiches, toasties and paninis. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sandwich Division - Division Street Want a hot or cold sandwich at an affordable price, well Sandwich Division is the perfect stop. Located right by the city hall, this small cafe offers fresh options every day, earning it a 4.4 star rating on Google. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Delis Shuss - Church Street As a reporter I shouldn't be biased, but I'm sure going to be. Deli Shusss has to be one of my favourite stops in the city, with friendly staff and one of the best roast pork sandwiches you'll ever have. Plus, it's right by the Cathedral tram stop and has breakfast offers for commuters travelling in. | Google Maps Photo Sales