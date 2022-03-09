Sheffield CAMRA group reveal their pub of the month

The Sheffield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale have revealed The Brothers Arms as their latest pub of the month.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:03 pm

Glyn Mansell, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, presented the award to Emma France, general manager and Chris Simpson assistant manager, on Tuesday, March 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Popular Sheffield pub brewing up plan to donate beer sales to help support women...

CAMRA members joined the regulars for the pub quiz and a cheese and pickle buffet was enjoyed by all.

Glyn Mansell, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, presented the award to Emma France, general manager and Chris Simpson assistant manager, on Tuesday, March 8.
Sheffield