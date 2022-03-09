Sheffield CAMRA group reveal their pub of the month
The Sheffield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale have revealed The Brothers Arms as their latest pub of the month.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:03 pm
Glyn Mansell, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, presented the award to Emma France, general manager and Chris Simpson assistant manager, on Tuesday, March 8.
Read More
Read MorePopular Sheffield pub brewing up plan to donate beer sales to help support women...
CAMRA members joined the regulars for the pub quiz and a cheese and pickle buffet was enjoyed by all.