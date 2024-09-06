Sheffield cafes: Huge Starbucks drive-thru to open on major city centre road
A new building is under construction at 96 Savile Street, opposite the big Tesco. Documents lodged with Sheffield City Council name the company, which already has 11 coffee shops in Sheffield.
But a Starbucks spokesperson said they had no news “at this time” when asked about the development.
“We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no news to share about plans for Savile Street, Sheffield," the spokesperson added.
A self-storage facility next door is also being extended. A planning document states 24 jobs will be created.
It says: “The development will deliver a range of economic benefits, leading to the creation of around 24 new jobs in a highly sustainable location, delivering a significant economic boost to the local area.”
The site was used as a car showroom by Vauxhall for years and then Land Rover before being taken over by McCarthy’s Storage World.
