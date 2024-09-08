A frozen yogurt company is opening a cafe in Sheffield adding a new dimension to the city’s burgeoning dessert scene.

Frurt will sell frozen yogurt with ‘endless topping choices’, smoothies, iced drinks, bubble tea, Spanish latte, soft-serve ice creams and sorbets.

It will be at 72 Division Street in the former Lucky Fox cafe. Bosses say 12 jobs will be created when it opens by the end of October.

Syed and Shaza Hassan are bringing Frurt frozen yogurt to Division Street. | Frurt

Founders Syed and Shaza Hassan promise a “hotspot for fro-yo enthusiasts and Instagrammers alike.”

The new venue will feature luxurious green booths, vibrant LED signage, and a striking mosaic-tiled counter, creating a “welcoming and visually stunning environment.”

They launched Frurt in 2010 and today have stores in Manchester, Sale Blackburn, Bolton and Prestwich, with three planned in Leeds, Bradford and High Wycombe.

Syed Hassan said: "We’re so excited to open our doors in Sheffield and can’t wait to share our frozen yogurt creations with this vibrant community. We’re looking forward to becoming part of the fabric of Sheffield and building strong local connections."

Division Street is home to dessert parlours including Creams Cafe and Heavenly Desserts.

September marks Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.